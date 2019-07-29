NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,390,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,983,849,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,147,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,787,000 after acquiring an additional 374,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,367,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after acquiring an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,163,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,412,000 after acquiring an additional 181,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,148 shares of company stock worth $4,831,722. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 108,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

