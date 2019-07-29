NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,776,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,651,000 after acquiring an additional 333,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,803,000 after acquiring an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after acquiring an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,102,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,525 shares of company stock worth $15,622,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

