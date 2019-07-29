Nwam LLC Acquires 13,471 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 254.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 834,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.