Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VCSH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

