Nwam LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CNX Midstream Partners were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,714,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after purchasing an additional 573,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,625,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 417,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

CNXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

CNXM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,432. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $927.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $72.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.84%.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

