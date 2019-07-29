Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,872,000 after purchasing an additional 430,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.59. 21,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $110.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.