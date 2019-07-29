Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BMV IYM traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $94.88. iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. has a fifty-two week low of $1,613.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,980.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.