Nxt Price Reaches $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Nxt has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $853,398.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00036698 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, OKEx, Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.