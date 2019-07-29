Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,581,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,438,000 after purchasing an additional 165,855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 611,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,882,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.27, for a total value of $2,686,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,443,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,670,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total value of $589,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.77 and a fifty-two week high of $200.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

