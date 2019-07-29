Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $140.26 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $68,927.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.