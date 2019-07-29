Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $464,000 in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,761,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,056 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Spotify by 28.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,898,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at $134,757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 716,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 47.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,831,000 after purchasing an additional 218,639 shares during the last quarter.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

SPOT stock opened at $155.38 on Monday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

