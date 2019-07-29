Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $512,000 in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

AMCR stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

