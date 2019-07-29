Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Update

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,940.89% and a negative return on equity of 175.62%.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

