Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 297911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 360,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,792,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 356,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $840.73 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.