Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been given a $162.00 price objective by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $164.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.