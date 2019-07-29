Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been assigned a $15.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 167,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 95.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

