Olive Reaches Market Cap of $603,825.00 (OLE)

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Olive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper, IDCM and TOPBTC. Olive has a total market capitalization of $603,825.00 and $5.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Olive has traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Olive alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00282163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.01516490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00117809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Olive

Olive’s launch date was June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE. Olive’s official website is www.olivecoin.co.

Buying and Selling Olive

Olive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinTiger, TOPBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.