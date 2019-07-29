OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.17

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $10.84. OLYMPUS CORP/S shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 9,565 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

