Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

