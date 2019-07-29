ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) versus ENAGAS S A/ADR (NYSE:ENGGY) Financial Contrast

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ONE Gas and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 3 1 0 0 1.25 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00

ONE Gas presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.67%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. ONE Gas pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONE Gas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Gas and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.63 billion 2.93 $172.23 million $3.25 27.94 ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.36 $522.74 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONE Gas.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 10.57% 8.56% 3.30% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ONE Gas beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

