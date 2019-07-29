One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

OLP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.47. 35,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,796. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $76,246.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

