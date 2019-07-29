OP Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $39,823.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,823.00 and $6.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006442 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00129624 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005945 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00049065 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000591 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

