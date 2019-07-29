Oppenheimer Analysts Give Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) a $85.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NVCR opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 2.45. Novocure has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.27.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $62,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 190,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $11,300,367.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,636,291.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 853,970 shares of company stock valued at $48,748,770 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Novocure by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in Novocure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 136,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Novocure by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novocure by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

