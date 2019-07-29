Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

