Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €231.00 ($268.60) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.46 ($19.14).

EPA ORA opened at €13.52 ($15.72) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.69. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

