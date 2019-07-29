O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given a $428.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.67.

ORLY stock opened at $384.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $298.11 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

