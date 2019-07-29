Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 231,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

