OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 1,002,980 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$9.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

In other news, insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 4,900 shares of OZ Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.21 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,129.00 ($32,006.38). Also, insider Andrew Cole 138,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st.

About OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.