P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTSI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.60. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

