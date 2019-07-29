Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,551,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 5,642,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 30.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens set a $198.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 2,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.09 per share, with a total value of $94,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $172,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,509,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $46.04. 18,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,226. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

