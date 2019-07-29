Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of PRTK opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 14.06.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.61% and a negative net margin of 642.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

