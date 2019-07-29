Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

PTEN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,111. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

