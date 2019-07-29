Paul Abberley Sells 12,934 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley sold 12,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £36,861.90 ($48,166.60).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Paul Abberley purchased 54 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.98).

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group plc has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 388 ($5.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.31. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 million and a PE ratio of 16.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

CAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

