Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $191.36 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010378 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $191.36 million and $238.82 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00288163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.01563325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00118675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 223,348,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,997,439 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

