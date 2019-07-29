PAYCENT Hits Market Cap of $933,241.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $933,241.00 and $390.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00285937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.01549554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

