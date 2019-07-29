Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Shares of PYPTF stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Paypoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00.

