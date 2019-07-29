PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 207,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of PCSB stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $19.71. 9,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $350.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 546.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

