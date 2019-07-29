Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $11.66 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $351,226.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004802 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,504.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.50 or 0.03224302 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00854003 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,540,282 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, YoBit, WEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

