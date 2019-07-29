Peony One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,118.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 68.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Peony has a market cap of $9,238.00 and $2,118.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 819,163 coins and its circulating supply is 699,330 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

