Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Peoples Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFBX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.38. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 616 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64.

About Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

