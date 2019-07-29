Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 9.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 163,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 54.3% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,423,000 after acquiring an additional 70,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.23. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

