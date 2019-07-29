Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,934,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,362,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,323 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

