Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after purchasing an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174,360 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.25. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

