Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.44.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $2,234,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,126,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520,892,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,488 shares of company stock valued at $91,166,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.77. 44,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $282.29. The firm has a market cap of $288.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.