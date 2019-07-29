Perennial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,206,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after acquiring an additional 366,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,193,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 309,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,259,000 after acquiring an additional 361,097 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,695,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,259,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 28,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

