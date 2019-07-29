PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.05. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.02-4.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 657,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,193. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.38 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered TerraForm Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.17.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

