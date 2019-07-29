Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 53,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.