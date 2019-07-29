PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PermRock Royalty Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of PRT opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.86.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

