Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Petmed Express worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at $649,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of PETS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. 25,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,320. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Petmed Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.