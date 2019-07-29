Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-52.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.28 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.76-2.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,310,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

